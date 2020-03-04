Milky Malevolence: Joe Biden’s Stage Rushed By Anti-Dairy Protesters, Jill Biden Goes Mr. Miyagi, Symone Sanders Goes Marsha Warfield [Video]

Joe Biden was riding high on a wave of support and political wins on Super Tuesday but everything wasn’t sweet when he came out to address a crowd of adoring fans in Los Angeles.

The former Vice President hadn’t been on stage more than 2 minutes when a hysterical woman ran up on stage with a anti-dairy sign. She got RIGHT next to Biden, his wife, and his younger sister before security carried her away.

Right behind her was another lunatic anti-dairy protester who again, got RIGHT next to Biden & co. before campaign surrogate Symone Sanders had step in and play bouncer/bailiff.

Symone was unbothered.

I broke a nail. #SuperTuesday — Symone D. Sanders (@SymoneDSanders) March 4, 2020

Politics is a wild place.