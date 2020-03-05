Not Having It: J. Prince Blasts Megan The Stallion Over Lawsuit, ‘Her Mother Evidently Could Read (God Rest Her Soul)’

J. Prince Blasts Megan The Stallion For Naming Him In Lawsuit

J. Prince woke up early this morning to kick off the hip-hop news cycle. It looks like news finally reached his camp that the music mogul was named in the legal battle between 1501, Megan The Stallion, and Jay-Z’s Roc Nation management.

As we reported earlier this week, Megan blasted her former record label for the contract she signed years ago, and later on, it was revealed that she hasn’t spoken to anyone who works there in quite some time. To make matter worse, she allegedly stopped paying money owed to Carl Crawford, the label’s CEO. Crawford says he’s owed over $2 million and if it wasn’t for J. Prince, he would have already been pushed all the way out once Roc Nation swooped in.

In a now-deleted post, J. Prince called out Roc Nation employee Geetanjali Grace Lyer for including him in what he refers to as “lies.” Not only did he call out both the employee and Megan, but he also makes sure to let everyone know that he has done solid business with Roc Nation and Jay-Z in the past so there is no way Hov knows about any of this new hoopla.

In a particularly shady part, he brings up Megan’s deceased mother Ms. Hollywood.

“Megan even though she signed an affidavit, talked down, and lied in court documents on me…I understand how lawyers brainwash artists to make them of funds in lawsuits that they know they can’t win. Megan seems to be a perfect candidate for self-destruction,” wrote Prince. […] “To end this I give credit to where credit is due. Megan along with her mother, evidently could read (God rest her soul), negotiated a good deal.”

It’s safe to say this whole Meg situation is reaching new levels every day, and even now, on the day she’s supposed to release some new music, the drama is overtaking the content.

You can read J. Prince’s full deleted post down below.