L.Y.I.N.G: Carl Crawford Claims Megan Thee Stallion’s Accusations Against His 1501 Label Are Completely False

Megan Thee Stallion’s fans quickly rallied behind her after hearing about the troubles she encountered when trying to re-negotiate the contract with her record label, 1501 Certified Entertainment. A judge ended up giving Meg some leeway too, granting the rapper a temporary restraining order against the label so they couldn’t stop her from releasing music this month.

But now, following multiple headlines surrounding Megan’s grievances and lawsuit filing, Carl Crawford, the CEO of 1501, has come forward to tell his side of the story. In a new interview with Billboard, Crawford denies any claims of him or his 1501 label trying to prevent Megan from putting out music.

“It’s a whole lie,” the former Major League Baseball star told the publication. “Nothing is true that she said. Me being greedy and taking money from her, that’s crazy. I never tried to take nothing from her. The only thing we ever did was give, give, give.”

Carl’s version of this whole situation seems to be the exact opposite of what Megan told her fans. According to Crawford, after Thee Stallion signed to Roc Nation back in September, she went radio silent and decided not to pay Carl or 1501 any of the money she owed. Crawford’s believes the rapper’s tactics were to avoid paying him for merchandise and live touring proceeds owed to him through the terms of their deal, so that he would hopefully renegotiate her four-album deal contract that she initially signed with 1501.

“Let’s talk about your contract. It’s a great contract for a first-timer,” he explained. “What contract gives parts of their masters and 40% royalties and all that kind of stuff? Ask Jay-Z to pull one of his artists’ first contracts, and let’s compare it to what Megan got… I guarantee they won’t ever show you that.”

Later on in the interview, Crawford says that the death of Megan’s mother last year is responsible for other influences making their way into the rapper’s head.

“Unfortunately, when her mother died, the snake was able to come in and crawl in position to influence her head and tell her stuff. If her mother would have been here, we wouldn’t even be going through none of this stuff. Once her mother died, things changed a little bit. Everybody that wanted in, all the bloodsuckers were able to jump in. That’s what happened.”

As for Megan’s claims throughout her lawsuit that 1501 has only paid her $15,000, Carl once again says that’s completely false.

“How she been paid $15,000? As soon as we signed to 300, I wrote her a check for $50,000, and it’s signed with her name on the check. We can show you the proof. That’s another thing — I got all my receipts. They know it. I got all the receipts. We gave her a $10,000 advance when we first signed her and gave it to her mother. I don’t know what happened [with that]. 300 gave us a $200,000 check when we first signed. I gave her $50,000 of it. I didn’t have to give her that. That was mine at the time.”

You can read Carl Crawford’s entire interview with Billboard here to get more insight into his side of the story.