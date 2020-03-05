Demi Lovato Opens Up To ‘Ellen’ About Her Eating Disorder & Why Birthday Cake Brought Her To Tears [Video]

Demi Lovato has never been silent about her struggles behind the scenes, but usually, she’s talking about her daily fight with drug addiction. This time around, she’s getting candid about another thing that plagues her life daily: an eating disorder.

On Thursday, the songstress stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show to talk with the host about her eating disorder and why she decided to talk more candidly about it now. During their conversation, Lovato revealed to Ellen what she recently found out about her previous team and what they did when it came to her food. She also explained how eating cake on her birthday brought her to tears, turning working out from something she dreaded to a therapy she loves, and how she found happiness during a self-care night routine.

Because Demi has always been so outspoken, it’s not necessarily surprising to see her laying it all on the line during the appearance on Ellen–but it’s still inspiring to see, nonetheless. Fans in the comments have been praising the former Disney Channel star for being so open and honest, which hopefully helps anyone else out there who is also going through the same things she is.