Steph Curry Collabs With Storm Reid On New Bamazing Curry Kicks Collection

Storm’s rising! Steph Curry joined forces with Storm Reid for the design of his new Under Armour Bamazing Curry 7’s in honor of International Women’s Day.

Storm posted up on IG about their new project

Steph, who is a proud girl dad and frequent champion for young women, is continuing his commitment to empower young women through an expanding, annual platform in partnership with Under Armour. And, as part of the larger initiative, he and Storm have created “Bamazing,” a new, special Curry 7 colorway commemorating International Women’s Day.

The new colorway design (the latest release of Stephen’s signature shoe) was inspired by Storm herself and includes branding and words of encouragement from her growing Bamazing community initiative, which aims to empower youth through self-love.

The Curry 7 Bamazing colorway will support opportunities for young women to reach their dreams, most notably through an annual International Women’s Day scholarship started by Stephen and Ayesha Curry’s Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation and Under Armour in 2019.

The investment has increased this year, with four deserving young women each receiving $30,000 scholarships. These awards will be presented at Saturday’s home game (3/7), which Storm (a big basketball fan) will attend.

As part of the collaboration, Stephen and Storm also hosted three rising female creatives during a hands-on filmmaking workshop (Wednesday evening).

The filmmakers worked with Storm and Stephen and discussed ideas for their individual short films based on a brief from Under Armour.

Each spot will celebrate young girls who inspire others within the world of sports (as well as integrate the Bamazing colorway).

We love both Steph and Storm and are so happy to see them working together for the greater good. It’s great to see these young talents spreading their blessings around!

Check out more images below: