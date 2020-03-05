Janelle Monáe Is Absolutely Terrified In The Trailer For "Antebellum"
Strange Slavery-ish Shenanigans Ensue In The Creepy New Trailer For ‘Antebellum’ [VIDEO]
- By Bossip Staff
Lionsgate just released the official trailer to their psychological thriller, ANTEBELLUM starring Janelle Monae, Gabourey Sidibe & Kiersey Clemmons…
The first clips we saw from the movie we didn’t completely understand what was going on — but apparently that’s part of the plot because here’s the official synopsis for the movie:
A successful author finds herself in a horrifying reality and must figure out the mystery behind it before it is too late.
It sounds terrifying right? ‘Antebellum’ is out in theaters April 24!
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.