Strange Slavery-ish Shenanigans Ensue In The Creepy New Trailer For ‘Antebellum’ [VIDEO]

Lionsgate just released the official trailer to their psychological thriller, ANTEBELLUM starring Janelle Monae, Gabourey Sidibe & Kiersey Clemmons…

The first clips we saw from the movie we didn’t completely understand what was going on — but apparently that’s part of the plot because here’s the official synopsis for the movie:

A successful author finds herself in a horrifying reality and must figure out the mystery behind it before it is too late.

It sounds terrifying right? ‘Antebellum’ is out in theaters April 24!