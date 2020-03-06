The Breakfast Club: Megan The Stallion Talks J. Prince, Label Drama, & Her New Project [Video]

Megan The Stallion Drops By The Breakfast Club To Talk SUGA

Megan The Stallion isn’t letting any drama stop the press run for her new project, SUGA.

On Friday morning, the rapper dropped by The Breakfast Club to discuss it all and nothing was off-limits. In the interview, she discusses her relationship with her record label 1501 and gives her perspective of the very public dispute with Carl Crawford. She also discusses J. Prince after calling him a bully in her lawsuit against the label and spending New Year’s Eve with Jay-Z and Beyoncé.

Later on, she also discusses her late mother and the role she played in her career. Of course, we also get to hear Meg talk about her latest alter ego SUGA, which is in full force on this new project.