Prada Don Dada: Are You Feelin’ Celine Dion’s Hot Pink Get Up?

Your girl Celine Dion ain’t never scurred to go hard in the MF’n paint when it comes to some FASHUN. The songstress flossed it up in a hot pink Prada fit and matching pink Gucci kicks following her Thursday night Barclays concert. We gotta ask y’all — Are You Feelin’ This Getup?

You can tell she just knew she was doing it too. These poses and her stroll are tew much! Would you wear Celine’s pink Prada get up — if you could afford it?

Check out more pictures of Celine below: