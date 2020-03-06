Keep Austin Healthy: SXSW Officially Cancelled Due To Concerns Over Coronavirus, Mayor Holds Press Conference

There’s no concert, panel, or gifting suite worth dying for.

According to CNN, Austin, Texas Mayor Steve Adler held a press conference today to announce that SXSW is donezo for the year due to serious concerns about coronavirus.

“I’ve gone ahead and declared a local disaster in the city, and associated with that have issued an order that effectively cancels South by Southwest this year,” Austin Mayor Steve Adler told reporters Friday afternoon.

This year’s festival was scheduled for March 13 to March 22 but this will be the first year in 34 years that it will not go on.

“We are devastated to share this news with you,” SXSW said in a statement. “We are now working through the ramifications of this unprecedented situation.”

If you had tickets to go to SXSW the organizers are in the process of arranging an alternative and potentially a rescheduling.

Prior to today, many of the conference’s biggest tech companies had already pulled the plug including Twitter, who was first, followed by Facebook, Vevo, Mashable, and finally TikTok.

Again, ain’t nobody trying to die over likes and reposts.

We completely understand the city’s decision to shut it down, but marketing consultant Kate Talbot makes an interesting point:

“SXSW is really beneficial to my business,” Talbot told CNN Business shortly before the event was cancelled. “I’m doing what the CDC is telling us to do and being smart about it. I don’t want to live in fear. I don’t understand the difference between being in San Francisco and Austin. There’s a risk anywhere you go.”

Point taken, but we damn sure aren’t rolling the dice.