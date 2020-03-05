Summer Walker Is Getting BLASTED For This Racist Coronavirus Post On IG

The coronavirus is no joke. The disease is spreading at rapid pace and is threatening to reach pandemic levels in no time. The disease, of course, started in China, and has caused plenty of passive racism about Asian people and a stigma about them carrying this disease. The racism of these messages are hurtful and dangerous.

Popular singer, Summer Walker, has been battling with social anxiety. She stays to herself and tries to be quiet. However, she posted a truly hateful clip that accuses Chinese people of spreading the disease without concern. The problem is, the video is two years old. It’s also straight up ignorant.

Walker appeared to defend her post, but she still got destroyed on Twitter for it.

The reactions are deservedly rough. Take a look…

Summer Walker spewing xenophobia towards Asian folk w a platform of 2.4 million followers is mad disturbing. — dame (@damienxpat) March 4, 2020

It’s so hard being a Summer Walker fan when she keeps doing dumb ass shit pic.twitter.com/lkiYcFSQ06 — 𝓙.𝓤𝓫𝓲𝓺𝓾𝓲𝓽𝔂 (@jacob_bellevue) March 2, 2020

Fans have tried to defend her shenanigans but they are struggling to do so after this latest insensitive gaff.

summer walker, whose hygiene got dragged recently for taking "cat baths", should be the last person to flap her mouth spewing xenophobia over the coronavirus — no (@miskeencore) March 4, 2020

Of course, her recent alleged nose job is always fair game for people looking to shoot her down. This latest only made that more apparent.

