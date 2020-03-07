Pure Comedy: J.I.D. Shares The Story Of When He Met Lil Uzi Vert

It’s no secret that Lil Uzi Vert has a huge personality, but that makes it even more fun to hear stories about how he acts when he’s not in the spotlight.

Earlier this week, the rapper finally dropped Eternal Atake, his very long-awaited sophomore studio album. The project came as a huge surprise and sparked a lot of conversation about Uzi, with many fans taking to social media to praise the project and the Philadelphia native himself. Even though he hasn’t listened to the album yet, Dreamville’s J.I.D. decided to join the Uzi-centric conversation going on all over social media by sharing a story about when he met him for the first time…and it’s hilarious.

J.I.D. revealed that he met Lil Uzi at a music festival in 2019. He didn’t say which event this happened at, though UPROXX pointed out that they both performed at Finland’s Weekend Festival and Day N Vegas last year, so it was probably one of the two. The Dreamville rapper said that Uzi was very complimentary of his work and the way he approached making music. When J.I.D. returned the compliment, Uzi wasn’t surprised.

I met Uzi at this festival last year and bruh was like J.I.D I fw ur music, I like how u think, I was like, same bro, u talented as fuck, he said I know, I wake up as lil UZI everyday, but I’m just telling you u nice 😂😂 @LILUZIVERT fina play dis EA — (J.I.D) (@JIDsv) March 6, 2020

Hey, as Kanye West once said, “hard to be humble when you stuntin’ on a jumbotron.”