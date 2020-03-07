BossipSounds: Neisha Neshae Shows Sisterly Love In Video For “Thing Change” [Video]

We have something soulful, sweet and positive to add to your youtube playlist. Neisha Neshae just released the official video to her track “Things Change” and in it, she’s showing love to her sister. The dimpled ladies are scene visiting their departed mother in the clip at her resting place.

Neisha, in a message to fans, says this was an ode to her sister:

In beautiful connection to the specially crafted lyric video of old VHS memories of my sister and I, we again catch beautiful vibes In the official video for my new single “Things Change”. This time as our more mature adult selves, after many things in our lives have changed…except the fact that we will always be sisters. Thank you to everybody for your continued support! -Neisha

Hit play to enjoy it.