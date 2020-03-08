Saturday Night Live: Watch The Weeknd Perform “Scared to Live” & “Blinding Lights” On ‘SNL’ [Video]

In preparation for his upcoming project, The Weeknd stopped by Saturday Night Live this weekend to perform two songs off the album, “Scared to Live” and “Blinding Lights.” This week’s episode of the New York City staple was hosted by No Time to Die star Daniel Craig, even though the premiere of the film has been pushed back from April to November over concerns of the coronavirus spreading.

Abel is no stranger to this stage, as this weekend marks his forth performance here since visiting the program in 2014 after dropping Kiss Land. Still, he manages to make the live renditions of these songs even more excited than the recordings as fans get excited for whats to come on his upcoming project, which is expected to drop in the next few weeks.

The Weekend’s next album, After Hours, will hit streaming services on March 20. Over the past couple months, the artist has kept fans on their toes by dropping short-film style music videos for his singles, “Blinding Lights,” “Heartless” and “After Hours.” In the Saturday Night Live performances, he’s donning the very same red suit he is in all the aforementioned visuals.

Check out The Weeknd’s brand new live renditions of “Scared to Live” and “Blinding Lights” down below: