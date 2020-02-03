Bond Is Back! Lashana Lynch And Daniel Craig Double The 00 Trouble In Latest ‘No Time To Die’ Trailer [VIDEO]

New Bond “No Time To Die” Trailer Aired During Superbowl LIV

In addition to all the great commercials that aired during SuperBowl LIV, it was also a great opportunity for movie studios to shoot their shot and reveal the latest trailers for hotly anticipated films. We’re big Bond buffs over at BOSSIP so we were super excited to see the new trailer air last night. Check it out below:

In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

Director: Cary Joji Fukunaga

Writers: Neal Purvis & Robert Wade, and Cary Joji Fukunaga and Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Producers: Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli

Cast: Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, with Jeffrey Wright, with Christoph Waltz and Ralph Fiennes as “M”

Also starring Rory Kinnear, Ana de Armas, Dali Benssalah, David Dencik, and Billy Magnussen

Are you as excited about ‘No Time To Die’ as we are?