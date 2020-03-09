Not My Fault: Undefeated UFC Champ Israel Adesanya Addresses Lackluster Win During Post Fight Presser [Video]

Israel Adesanya Addresses Lackluster UFC 248 Win

Israel Adesanya has everyone in the UFC wanting to step in the octagon with him in hopes of taking his UFC middleweight belt.

His latest test came in the form of Yoel Romero from Cuba. Romero did the usual trash-talking to sell the fight and promised to try to destroy Israel but when the bell rang he barely moved. The match reached a stalemate unseen in ages in the UFC–it was so bad that the fans started even booing multiple times throughout the five rounds. In the first round, Romero didn’t even get within striking range until the final seconds. In the end, Israel ended up leaving with the win and he got to keep his middleweight belt.

One of the best things about the UFC is knowing you’ll get to hear the raw emotions and thoughts right after the fight in the post-fight press conference. During the presser, Israel breaks down the fact that he studied how Romero’s stalemates to get his opponents to let their guard down, then attack them. He even makes a good point when elaborating that he’s the champ, so he has the belt and way more to lose…so why should he rush into a brick wall? Israel is a self-proclaimed peak internet kid and trolls Romero all throughout the interview, reminding everyone they said his opponent was made of steel, yet he left the match with his leg so bruised he could barely walk afterward.

It looks like Israel will be around a while and is much smarter than many predicted. He speaks on the match in-depth and also discusses when he wants to fight again in the full interview below.