WELP: Kamala Harris Officially Endorses Joe Biden ‘There Is No One Better Prepared’

Here we are. We knew this day would come.

Kamala Harris has officially endorsed Joe Biden for the 2020 Democratic Presidential nomination.

Harris announced her endorsement in a video posted to Twitter on Sunday.

“There is no one better prepared than Joe to steer our nation through these turbulent times, and restore truth, honor, and decency to the Oval Office,” said Kamala. “He is kind and endlessly caring, and he truly listens to the American people.”

.@JoeBiden has served our country with dignity and we need him now more than ever. I will do everything in my power to help elect him the next President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/DbB2fGWpaa — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) March 8, 2020

Sigh, we get it. But okay.

Kamala is the latest Dem to endorse Uncle Joe. He’s already racked up endorsements from Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Beto O’Rourke and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg. Meanwhile, Jesse Jackson announced today that he’s endorsing Bernie Sanders.

Our time has come. Phones are on: https://t.co/WPoDNbPcbk Canvasses are happening across America TODAY: https://t.co/WLAJrPeBRA Have questions? DM @BernieSanders or email info@berniesanders.com pic.twitter.com/yDSWe6nh0s — People for Bernie (@People4Bernie) March 8, 2020

Prior to the endorsement, Kamala previously fried Biden during a Democratic Debate when she challenged Biden’s record on race relations. Specifically, she challenged Biden’s stance on busing back in the 1970s and he made comments about being willing to work with segregationists.

“I do not believe you are a racist, and I agree with you when you commit yourself to the importance of finding common ground,” she said. “But it was hurtful to hear you talk the reputations of two United States Senators who built their reputations and career on segregation of race in this country.”

OOF.

Kamala’s endorsement is further fueling rumors that there could be a Biden/Harris ticket forthcoming.

Kamala — You’ve spent your whole career fighting for folks who’ve been written off and left behind — and no small part of that alongside Beau. From our family: thank you.https://t.co/ePtRKVjzXB — Joe Biden (Text Join to 30330) (@JoeBiden) March 8, 2020

They ARE playing pretty nice now.

Would you vote for Joe Biden and moreover would you vote for Biden if he tapped Kamala Harris to be his VIP???