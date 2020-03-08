Kamala Harris Officially Endorses Joe Biden
WELP: Kamala Harris Officially Endorses Joe Biden ‘There Is No One Better Prepared’
Here we are. We knew this day would come.
Kamala Harris has officially endorsed Joe Biden for the 2020 Democratic Presidential nomination.
Harris announced her endorsement in a video posted to Twitter on Sunday.
“There is no one better prepared than Joe to steer our nation through these turbulent times, and restore truth, honor, and decency to the Oval Office,” said Kamala. “He is kind and endlessly caring, and he truly listens to the American people.”
Sigh, we get it. But okay.
Kamala is the latest Dem to endorse Uncle Joe. He’s already racked up endorsements from Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Beto O’Rourke and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg. Meanwhile, Jesse Jackson announced today that he’s endorsing Bernie Sanders.
Prior to the endorsement, Kamala previously fried Biden during a Democratic Debate when she challenged Biden’s record on race relations. Specifically, she challenged Biden’s stance on busing back in the 1970s and he made comments about being willing to work with segregationists.
“I do not believe you are a racist, and I agree with you when you commit yourself to the importance of finding common ground,” she said. “But it was hurtful to hear you talk the reputations of two United States Senators who built their reputations and career on segregation of race in this country.”
OOF.
Kamala’s endorsement is further fueling rumors that there could be a Biden/Harris ticket forthcoming.
They ARE playing pretty nice now.
Would you vote for Joe Biden and moreover would you vote for Biden if he tapped Kamala Harris to be his VIP???
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.