Here’s What Happened When Kamala Harris Shut Down Her Presidential Campaign

Kamala Harris was filmed dancing with staff at her Baltimore campaign headquarters, hours after she dropped out of the 2020 race pic.twitter.com/vHi6QlkkON — QuickTake by Bloomberg (@QuickTake) December 4, 2019

Kamala Harris Ends Presidential Campaign, Sparks Chaos

And just like that Kamala Harris exited the 2020 Presidential race after putting up a good fight over the past several months that started roughly and ended with a surge of support from voters who admired her courage, strength and willingness to put the verbal paws on Trump.

Unfortunately, she fell a bit short on cash and suspended her campaign much to the joy/dismay of social media that spiraled into chaos after her announcement.

Kamala dumped America before America dumped her what a queen pic.twitter.com/ngjp7fDG4h — swats (@swatnot) December 4, 2019

Peep the Twitter hysteria over Kamala Harris shutting down her Presidential campaign.