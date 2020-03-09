Canceled? The Internet Debates Over What To Do With DaBaby After He Hit Woman At Club

Ik DaBaby lawyer probably looking like this rn pic.twitter.com/fIGFdnuDL9 — XAVI 🤙🏿 (@htinerastah22) March 8, 2020

DaBaby is one of the most beloved new rappers in the game. He arguably was the rookie of the year and the MVP of 2019. He only has one blemish in his record and that’s the fact he just can’t stop fighting. He had a few instances of throwing hands at people last year and it has always been a scandal.

Most of the altercations revolve around fans who want to take pics of him and DaBaby wanting privacy and to not be bothered. We get it. We do. However, this weekend that went to another level. He was at a club in Tampa and fans were dying to snap pics. One fan put a flash in his face and he reacted by slapping that fan. One major problem: that fan is a woman. DaBaby is now on video slapping a female fan. Wow.

He took to IG to apologize:

“I do sincerely apologize, I do. I am very sorry that there was a female at the other end of the flashlight on the phone.” He then offered to meet her in person. Overall, this is a real bad look. So what does this mean? Do fans kick him to the curb? Does he get canceled?

