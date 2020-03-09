Pure Comedy: The Harlem Globetrotters Train Kevin Hart & Jimmy Kimmel [Video]

On the latest episode of Kevin Hart’s Youtube Laugh Out Loud series What The Fit, the comedian is joined by late night host Jimmy Kimmel for an unusual workout.

Kimmel and Hart get together to join the Harlem Globetrotters on the court for some training. Not only do these two hit the hardwood to train a little bit, but more specifically, they’re there to practice the art of trick shotting–which is impressive when it’s done by actually basketball players, but pure comedy when attempted by people like Kevin Hart and Jimmy Kimmel, who have no idea what they’re doing.

But first, this is Kevin’s first episode back since his near-fatal car cash last year, so fans get to see some footage from news clips surrounding the accident and some steps the comedian took to nurse himself back to health after suffering such an intense back injury. Beside being an actor and comedian, Hart is known for being incredible athletic, so he got right to it when it came to physical therapy and getting back to 100%.

Check out the latest episode of Laugh Out Loud network’s What The Fit featuring Kevin Hart, Jimmy Kimmel, and the Harlem Globetrotters down below: