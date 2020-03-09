Sneaker Shopping: Carmelo Anthony Talks Chicago Influence, The Importance Of Jordans & More [Video]

Carmelo Anthony Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex

Carmelo Anthony is the latest celebrity to meet up with Complex’s Joe La Puma to go sneaker shopping and chop it up about all things footwear.

In this episode, Melo and La Puma go to Saint Alfred in Chicago to take a look at some of the most expensive and exclusive shoes in the game before the baller walks away with a few pairs of his own. During their conversation, Anthony talks all about his favorite signature NBA sneakers growing up, what it was like getting his own Air Jordan PEs after loving them so much growing up, and the importance of the Air Jordan X “Wings” and its influence from Chicago.

Episodes like this, with NBA players, are always so special, because they look at sneakers in a different way than most of us. It’s one thing to like shoes for how they look, but it’s another to like shoes for how they perform on the court in front of tens of thousands of people.

Check out the latest episode of Sneaker Shopping down below to see what Carmelo Anthony has to say about some of his favorite sneakers, all before walking away with a couple new pairs.