#RHOA Shade Files: NeNe Says She’ll Never Extend Another Olive Branch To Kenya
NeNe Leakes is ALL the way done with Kenya Moore. The #RHOA OG was seen on last night’s episode trying to extend an olive branch in Greece to Kenya after news of her divorce hit the net. Unfortunately, the gesture wasn’t well received and Kenya snubbed NeNe TWICE; once when she shut down Cynthia’s proposal that Kenya and NeNe stay behind to talk and later when Kenya thanked ALL the ladies except NeNe for offering encouraging words during her difficult time.
As we all know, this Kenya VS. NeNe drama will culminate with that spitting showdown next episode.
According to NeNe, the door is now closed FOREVER and she’s calling Kenya a “monster.” She’s also reiterating that her marriage problems are karma for her past meddling in other #RHOA relationships.
“I don’t want to hear NOTHING from NOBODY concerning Ken. She sits, talks and thanks some who has done wayyyyy more worst to her than I ever have! I don’t owe this monster NOTHING! I personally think her friends need to keep it 100 wit her,” NeNe wrote.
“The fact that her friends ask others to be sensitive to her situation but she was NEVER sensitive towards Porsha & Kordell (remember her sayin Porsha was his beard) Phaedra & Apollo, Paul & Tanya. LETS NOT FORGET.”
Bloooooop!
NeNe also hinted that Kenya likes to play the victim.
What do YOU think about NeNe slamming Kenya Moore (again)???
