RHOA: Kenya Is Getting NO SYMPATHY For Getting Cheated On By Marc

So here’s where we left off last week on RHOA: Kenya and Marc’s relationship was in shambles and they were to announce their split. We saw this coming for weeks as Marc basically treated Kenya like his side chick and gave her nothing but disrespect for the entirety of their relationship.

This week opened with Kenya feeling depressed as her marriage fell apart. Kandi and Eva tried to offer her some comfort and sister love but Twitter didn’t want it to happen. Everyone was quick to remind us of Kenya’s shadiness and how she used her marriage to shade everyone else.

kenya really thought she was gonna make this big come back with a perfect life and throw being married in people’s face and Marc made a fool of her at every turn #rhoa pic.twitter.com/d38MHMUkG1 — do (@bonecarrier) March 9, 2020

The whole split stemmed from the previous night’s charity event that Kenya detailed this week: “He ended up getting the the Uber, we took off and then he was just like livid. He was like, ‘I didn’t even want you to come.’ Somehow I ruined his night. Every time he gets mad, he goes in, he goes for my throat. He can’t stop until he feels like he is just completely destroying me.”

THEN we found out that Kenya had caught Marc cheating. Uh oh. “I look around and I see these text messages or whatever. One of the women was begging him to keep the sex going even though he was married. That woman, he still communicates with after I told him ‘This is inappropriate.'”

Nene agreed with Twitter, though, and said that “Karma is a b****” for Kenya trying to fool with Tanya’s marriage earlier in the season. Kenya is getting NO sympathy and the pile on is real. Take a look…