BLOOP: NeNe So Nasty & So Rudely Reiterates She Should’ve Spit On Kenya Moore

“I only wish I had spit on you, girl”—NeNe Leakes

NeNe Reiterates She Should’ve Spit On Kenya Moore

NeNe Leakes is making some so nasty and so rude statements about Kenya Moore again. The RHOA vet was a guest co-host on Entertainment Tonight this week and she immediately went in on her fellow housewife claiming that Kenya’s “crazy” and noted that “something is really wrong with her.”

NeNe also took particular offense to Kenya’s recent claims on Watch What Happens Live that she’s being “phased out” of RHOA. Andy brought up the comments after NeNe herself tweeted into the show, asking him to press Kenya on the allegation.

“How does she know? I mean, does she… is she in production?” NeNe asked. “I don’t know. I don’t know why she says the things that she says, but what I do know is, for whatever reason — I don’t know how it sounds, I don’t know if it’s great to even say — but I think that she would love for me to be gone, so she could be, in her mind, the head of the show, or the queen of the show, or the one that everyone is talking about. With me there, it’s very difficult for her to have that kind of thing. So, I also think that, if I leave the show and Kenya stays on the show, she will be the demise of the show.”

She also added that she thinks Kenya sees her as a “threat” and called her “nasty” before noting that Kenya was never receptive to them making amends. NeNe also thinks it’s hard for the other housewives to forgive her.

“She’s a nasty girl,” NeNe scoffed to E.T.. “Her attitude is nasty. She’s not a cool girl. None of the girls — she tries to say none of the girls like me. None of them like her! I mean, her attitude is stank.” NeNe says she attempted to “smooth it over” with Kenya “several times,” but the former Miss USA was never receptive to it. Kenya told ET it’s because she doesn’t think that NeNe’s olive branches were genuine; NeNe has a different idea. “You know, I’m not gonna back down, girl, I’m not gonna back down,” she said. “And I think that’s what [Kenya] knows, so she knows she can get some drama from me, ’cause I’m not gonna back down. I don’t mind — I don’t want to argue every day. I’m on a spiritual journey. I have someone who’s guiding me a lot, and has helped me a lot. I don’t want to bicker every day with these girls. And I always feel like, no matter what I do, it’s very hard for them to forgive. But, they forgive each other in five seconds, all the time. And they’ve done worse things to each other than I’ve ever done to them.” “Kenya, I’ve never had a friendship with her,” she added. “I’ve never had a friendship with her. She’s always come around and wanted to bicker with me, and I think she wanted to bicker with me because it looks good in the press.”

Oh, NeNe.

Is she playing the victim or does she make a valid point? Do the other RHOA housewives unfairly fail to forgive her???

Hit the flip for more including NeNe reiterating that she should have spit on Kenya Moore.