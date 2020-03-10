Twitter Erupts Over Lori Harvey & Future Marriage Rumors

March Madness: Toxic Twitter Erupts Over Lori Harvey & Fertile Future’s Rumored Marriage

- By Bossip Staff

March is already off to a questionable start with the stressful Coronavirus saga and those sketchy rumors that Future secretly married Lori Harvey who we (HIGHLY) doubt would marry someone as fertile or baby mama’d up as Future .

But, then again, she did allegedly date her ex-boo’s father (and partied with them, at the same time) so it wouldn’t shock us if she actually did jump the bando broom with Future.

Now, like most internet rumors, we have no idea where this started but we DO remember when Future’s maybe baby mama Eliza said “that man been told me he’s getting married” in a January Instagram story setting the tone for this rapidly spreading rumor that has social media in a messy frenzy.

Peep the pettiest reactions to those sketchy Lori Harvey & Future marriage rumors on the flip.

PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
12345678910
Categories: Black Stories, Entertainment, For Discussion

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.