March Madness: Toxic Twitter Erupts Over Lori Harvey & Fertile Future’s Rumored Marriage

If Future really did marry Lori then… pic.twitter.com/QdiCzdp6QS — Pastor-Uncle Cam (@ScottySkytop) March 9, 2020

March is already off to a questionable start with the stressful Coronavirus saga and those sketchy rumors that Future secretly married Lori Harvey who we (HIGHLY) doubt would marry someone as fertile or baby mama’d up as Future .

But, then again, she did allegedly date her ex-boo’s father (and partied with them, at the same time) so it wouldn’t shock us if she actually did jump the bando broom with Future.

Now, like most internet rumors, we have no idea where this started but we DO remember when Future’s maybe baby mama Eliza said “that man been told me he’s getting married” in a January Instagram story setting the tone for this rapidly spreading rumor that has social media in a messy frenzy.

If future married Lori who gone lead us pic.twitter.com/491haQVX1o — i drive with my knees (@WavygangCozy) March 9, 2020

Peep the pettiest reactions to those sketchy Lori Harvey & Future marriage rumors on the flip.