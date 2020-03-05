Daddy’s Lil’ Savage: Lori Harvey’s Most Screen-Lickable Thirst Traps (So Far)

Steve Harvey’s stunning stepdaughter Lori Harvey is (officially) the hottest chick in the game who consistently blesses us thirsty peasants with Instagram-melting thirst traps that fuel all sorts of heart eye hysteria across Beyoncé’s world wide web.

Whew, she’s baaaad and codeine canoodling with fertile Future who seemingly adores the picture perfect princess based on him posting her in a very VERY rare rapper-claiming-his-boo-in-front-of-everybody moment that continues to captivate the industry.

Yep, he’s all the way GONE and thirsted over her while MISSING HIS SON’S LITTLE LEAGUE GAME in a now legendary moment in p-whippery that showcased her sheer rapper-conquering power.

At this point, Lori just can’t lose with her superstar appeal that attracts lucrative modeling gigs, headline-snatching photo ops, shameless thirst from male stans and certified A-list status in Black Hollywood where she reigns as Queen of the Scene.

Hit the flip for Lori Harvey’s most screen-lickable thirst traps (so far).