Ahead Of The Curve: Rihanna Launches Fenty Beauty House for TikTok Creators

Rihanna Launches Fenty Beauty House for TikTok Creators

While social media continues to nag Rihanna about her forthcoming album, she continues to be unbothered while dominating with all of her various Fenty brands. Since her makeup brand touched down in Sephora, it has dominated the market and created an inclusive product that is available for any and everyone, making it a go-to product for casual makeup wearers and experts alike.

Now, Rihanna is now pushing Fenty to the next level and launching the ‘Fenty Beauty House’ for TikTok and the makeup social media space. According to reports from Harpers Bazaar, the house will act as a hub for content creators to come in and create anything their minds can come up with while being provided access to all the Fenty products you can imagine.

Burgeoning TikTok users will be able to “raid the fully stocked ‘Make-up Pantry'” to create their own beauty-focused content with “Fenty Beauty spotlighting their creative excellence along the way,” a press release from the brand says.

The Fenty Beauty House itself serves as “a beautiful new space to collaborate, express, learn, and build community.” TikTok superstars like Makayla and Emmy Combs, who are known for sharing beauty videos and tutorials on the app, were some of the attendees at the event.

If there’s one thing Fenty Beauty and Rihanna are getting right, it’s listening to their consumers and the influencers they work with and giving them the resources they really want. Influencers spend their time building their following doing makeup looks, and now, they can do it in collaboration with the ‘Fenty Beauty House’ and get free products along the way. The idea and execution is a win for everyone involved and will cause the rest of the industry to scramble to come up with an answer.

She also recently brought out some of the Internet’s biggest content creators for a preview.