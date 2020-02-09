“I Like To Antagonize My Fans”: Here’s What Rihanna Had To Say About When We Can Expect Her New Album…

Rihanna Speaks On When We Can Expect Her Next Album To Drop

Rihanna knows she promised fans an album in 2019, she just doesn’t care.

On Friday, during the launch event for her Fenty 2-20 collection in New York City, she was asked, once again, when fans could expect her long-awaited ninth studio album. That’s when the musician-turned-entrepreneur admitted that she enjoys taunting her fans a little bit by not giving them too much information to work with.

“Dot. Dot. Dot. To be continued,” RiRi told Entertainment Tonight when asked about a release date. “I like to antagonize my fans a little bit. Well, they antagonize me, too! So, they get it right back.”

Even though we already knew Rihanna liked to mess with our emotions, it’s still funny to hear her admit to it. The songstress hasn’t released an album since 2016’s Anti, and since then, she promised her fans that a project would be out before the end of 2019–which didn’t happen.

Rih is clearly over the constant questioning, but she’s still having fun with it as she responds to those comments inquiring about music 24/7:

Rihanna is so active on Instagram today pic.twitter.com/p6SUhYiZzL — Ultimate Rihanna (@URihannaFansite) February 7, 2020

In that same interview with ET, Rihanna also touched on celebrities she’d like to style, receiving support on her different ventures, and the death of Kobe Bryant.

“Lena Waithe,” Rihanna answered when asked who she’d love to style. “I love her. I love her attitude, she’s so intelligent, she’s so talented, but her style is something that I really respect, because it boarders on the line of non-binary, and I enjoy that. That’s what Fenty really stands for, we have a lot of unisex styles. I shop mostly in the men’s section, so when making my clothes that was always in mind, like, I want guys to love my stuff too.” “It really shocks me, the people that reach out. I feel so, like, ‘Wow!’ Even Teyana Taylor! She’s like, ‘I want those Wasabi pants!’ And I’m like, ‘I got you, girl!'” she recalled. “And to see the celebrities that didn’t reach out to ask for stuff, but went to the store, or went online, and bought it — it makes me feel really, really great. Because I’m one of those celebrities that when I see something I like, I just go buy it. So to feel supported by my peers, it’s a big deal.”