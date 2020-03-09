People Ain’t Isht: Tennessee Man Charged With Drugging And Sexually Assaulting 2 Women In Tornado Shelter

You have to be a REAL piece of s#!t to do something like this…

As you know, the state of Tennessee recently suffered a horrific tornado that left tens of thousands of people in Nashville and beyond without a home. Many people have had to relocate to shelters and other living facilities until they can sort their lives out. According to ABCNews, a man, and we use that term VERY loosely, named Cory Sullivan drugged and sexually assaulted two women living in one of the aforementioned shelters.

It is reported that Sullivan took interest in the women yesterday and tried to make friends, then s#!t went WAY left…

At one point, Sullivan drugged them by “grabbing them by the hair, pulling back their head, and stuffing a strip of suboxone dissolvable strip in their mouth,” according to the affidavit. Later, he began kissing and groping them, it said, adding the women told Sullivan numerous times that this was unwanted.

Witnesses saw what was happening and summoned the sheriff’s deputies to have Cory’s nut a$$ arrested. He was ultimately charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for drugging the women and two counts of sexual battery.

What trash bag. We hope every inmate in the jail reads this story…