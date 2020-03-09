Cameron Hamilton Spits #LoveIsBlind Bars, Launches YouTube Channel With His Black Queen Lauren Speed

Cameron Hamilton is once again proving that he’s got bars. The star of Netflix’s “Love Is Blind” stopped by “Sway In The Morning” alongside his queen Lauren Speed. While there the couple discussed meeting and getting engaged sight unseen and their harmonious marriage.

In typical Sway fashion, the host asked Cameron to freestyle and he obliged. This comes after he already freestyled for Lauren’s mom on the show.

Does Cameron have bars or nah???

Not only that, Cameron and Lauren have launched a YouTube channel detailing their day to day life. The Hamiltons’ YouTube channel is called “Hangin’ with the Hamiltons” and it features alllllll things sweet and swirly; talk about blended families, date ideas, and more.

“Our YouTube channel is officially live!” Lauren captioned a post announcing the channel. “Although the shows over… our story is just beginning. 💫We are so excited to continue our journey with you 💕 Hangin’ with the Hamiltons will follow Cam and I through day-to-day adventures – our highs, lows, and everything in between. We talk relationship💕 date ideas🍸, recipes for dinner at home🍲 travel ✈️, blending families, and raising a rascal of a dog🐶 Everything is fair game. Click the link in my bio to Subscribe and tune into Hanging with the Hamilton to see the adventure continue .💫💛”

How. Cute. Are. These. Two?!