LoveIsBlind’s Stylish Sweeties Lauren & Cameron Share Secrets To Their Swirlship

She won!

“Love Is Blind’s” Lauren & Cameron Spotted In NYC

America’s sweethearts are taking their sugary sweet swirlship on the road. Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton, the standouts of Netflix’s “Love Is Blind”, are currently on a press run in NYC and the paparazzi are eating them up.

The married couple was all smiles, first in the morning outside of Buzzfeed News…

and then later while wearing matching KROST Suits.

Lauren who’s clearly a fashionista also donned Sam Edelman Stilletos and a Piper and Skye Purse.

COULD THEY GET ANY CUTER?

Thes stylish sweeties also told AM to DM, BuzzFeed News’ morning show, all about what makes their interracial marriage work. Cameron is the first white man Lauren’s ever been with, but Cam has dated black women in the past.

Clearly a skilled pro at making a sweet swirlship work, Cameron told Buzzfeed that the key is to “listen.”

“The first thing is really listening to your partner,” said Cameron. “Listen to what they have to say, what their experience is like in the world. Try to educate yourself the best you can to their background.” “Don’t assume you know what their experience is like,” he added.

As for Lauren she said Tuesday that she ultimately “loves it” and has learned to not stray away from tough questions with her Vanilla King.

“Ask questions if you need,” she said. “Communication is everything.”

Are you loving seeing Lauren and Cameron blissfully booed up? If so, you’re in luck because the #LoveIsBlind reunion streams on Netflix, Thursday, March 5.

See more of the picture-perfect Hamiltons on the flip.