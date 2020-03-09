Breaking: Nicki Minaj’s Husband Registers As Sex Offender; Looks Pissed In New Mugshot

Nicki Minaj’s husband has finally registered as a sex offender.

Less than a week after he turned himself in one a felony charge of not disclosing his offender status while living in California, Kenneth Petty has fallen on his sword and registered his sex offender status to the state.

The 41-year-old husband of Nicki Minaj looks visibly pissed off in his new mugshot, sporting a haggard visage along with a five o’clock shadow.

He lists his residence as a $10 million mansion in Beverly Hills and interestingly, Petty’s alias is listed as “Avery Johnson” in his registration info.

Petty was convicted in the 1990s for “attempted rape by force or fear” and under the terms of his conviction, he’s required to register as a sex offender if he moves to another state.

Last week, the feds arrested Kenneth Petty for failing to register as a sex offender in Los Angeles, where he was living with his hip hop star wife from July 2019 through November, according to Petty’s federal indictment, which was obtained by BOSSIP.

The Los Angeles Police Department initially arrested Petty for failure to register, but an LA judge threw that case out last week so that the feds could move forward on their case.

His trial is set to begin next month. If he’s convicted, he faces up to 10 years in the slammer. In the meantime, he has to cool his heels in Southern California, where he’s required to wear an ankle monitor and can’t use drugs – even legal marijuana – or have access to guns.

Petty’s hip hop star wife has not commented on her husband’s case.