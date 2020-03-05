Twitter Is DRAGGING Nicki Minaj’s Husband For Getting Himself Arrested And Possibly Going To Jail For 10 Years

1 of 9 ❯ ❮

If you’ve been following Nicki Minaj’s love life over the past year or so, you know she has been smack-dab in the middle of some pretty controversial love connections. Last month, she and her ex, Meek Mill got into a nasty tiff over their past, who hit whom, lies and some pretty deep conflict. Her current boo is one Kenneth Petty, who grew up with Minaj. The problem with their relationship for many fans is the fact Petty is a registered sex offender. He was convicted of attempted rape in the first degree in 1995 and is required to register as a sex offender wherever he goes. Well, wherever he goes includes Los Angeles. Petty was arrested last month for neglecting to register as a sex offender. Now, he still failed to register and is facing up to 10 years in jail. This has caused internet chaos from Nicki Minaj fans and Petty haters who want to see her leave that man for all of his drama and the way he drags her down. Take a look at the reactions and chaos that followed the arrest. https://twitter.com/UKDrillNews/status/1235335064705282052?s=20

Some of the reactions reflected on how embarrassed Nicki should feel about Petty and the way he is dragging her down. If you recall, this also happened a couple of weeks ago at Carnival when he was dragged for playing security for her when she was just trying to enjoy herself. @nexthankyou:

kenny always stopping nicki's bag now she's gonna get so much hate immediately after the drag race praise UGH WHY IS HE SUCH AN INCONVENIENCE

This exemplifies the fed-upness of the situation. Nicki has really been dragging along this dude and this could really blow up their marriage. People have really been warning her about this from the jump, too, which makes it more frustrating. @YamileyCave_: So Nicki boo got arrested and charged for failing to register as a sex offender

Yup, more of the same. It's hard to imagine their marriage survives this, right? Right. This looks to add a lot more stress to their situation. @losangelesbey: Nicki's husband got arrested for not registering as a sex offender?

The calls for Nicki to leave him are getting louder and louder and the hopes that she becomes single again after this are real. Yikes. The man can't even get himself and his situation figured out? Of course this looks dire. @nxtlevelbrandon: nicki needs to get rid of that man

Of course Meek Mill gets dragged into the mix, too. You knew that was coming after the feud between Meek, Nicki and Kenny got really heated earlier this year. The trio can't stay separated and this is further proof. @YoSahop: They got Nicki's pedophile a$$ Husband after all that s*** she talked about Meek Mill?

Of course next comes the fan fiction and jokes about what Nicki's life would look like trying to bail Kenny out of jail. All jokes @ROUSEYSHIRAI: Nicki trying to bail Kenny out

@yoncefilm

Nicki about to lose it

@sagemyster: nicki's bf the moment he was inside a school thinking the coast was clear

@slims0fine: so Nicki Minaj's boyfriend.. "forgot" to register as a sex offender.. and she had this man strolling through Trinidad schools?…….

@labellamariah: me opening the college tuition check Nicki Minaj sent me to distract from her man being charged for not registering as a sex offender