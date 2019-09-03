Chanté Wept: Judge Faith Jenkins Reveals Her Engagement To Kenny Lattimore On Instagram

Kenny Lattimore & Judge Faith Announce Engagement

We had no idea gorgeous TV Judge/media personality Faith Jenkins and silky-voiced R&B gentleman Kenny Lattimore were even dating but they announced their engagement with heart-melting messages that attracted seas of swoons to their Instagram pages.

Naturally, there were fans who didn’t even know Kenny & Chanté were over but that fizzled years ago and opened the door for the sensual “For You” crooner to find love again.

Peep the sweet engagement messages (and some Twitter chitter-chatter) on the flip.