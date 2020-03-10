LHHNY: Peter’s Old Man Fight With Cisco Reminded Everyone Why He’s The Most Hated Man In Reality TV History

1 of 8 ❯ ❮

of 8

Peter Gunz is still making news on reality TV…for some reason. He’s been a “Love & Hip-Hop” mainstay for the better part of a decade. The entire time, he’s been known as one of the biggest cheaters in the history of the game. If you recall, he had two women, Amina and Tara, both vying for his attention while he lied to both of them equally. At one point they were both pregnant with his babies at the exact same time. Fast forward to 2020 and he is still fighting over Amina despite the fact he has done her worse than anyone has been done in reality TV. Peter, if you recall, is also known for his Creep Squad along with Cisco and Rich Dollaz. Well, that fell apart when Rich snitched to Peter that Amina spent the night at Cisco’s place. All of a sudden… Cisco wants to get upset when Peter hypothetically talks about spending the night with HIS kid's mother. (Even though he did the same thing to Peter… 🙃🙃🙃) #LHHNY pic.twitter.com/rRbv88zWWN — Love & Hip Hop (@loveandhiphop) March 10, 2020 The realization led to an argument and a legitimate fight between the two. An old-man fight if you will. This old man fight between Cisco and Peter. #LHHNYC #LHHNY pic.twitter.com/Np7fGdGLoM — maxwell724 (@maxwell724) March 10, 2020 All of this reminded us how much Peter is hated and how his whole squad is the worst. Take a look at the way people dragged them all.

Wait The Hell A Minute!

Didn't Peter Gunz cheat on Tara With Amina, Married Amina then got her pregnant then cheat on her with Tara. N*gga you dont have the right to know where Amina lays her head Dusty!#lhhny pic.twitter.com/mtSxwZ4aZp — Zipporah (@problackwomen2) March 10, 2020 Peter has a whole lot of nerve to say anything about Amina and where she is spending the night especially after all he’s put her to over the past decade. The lack of self-awareness is real as hell. @problackwomen2: Wait The Hell A Minute!

Didn’t Peter Gunz cheat on Tara With Amina, Married Amina then got her pregnant then cheat on her with Tara. N*gga you dont have the right to know where Amina lays her head Dusty!

#lhhny

What I saw when Peter and cisco was fighting.🥴😩 #LHHNY pic.twitter.com/1qyl6XMANm — Lolalove❣️ (@NinaKaprisun) March 10, 2020 Let’s not forget that these two men are old as hell and way too damn old to be on reality TV fighting. Most of the internet couldn’t even believe that they were seeing this. Like, how does this happen? Are the checks that big? @NinaKaprisun: What I saw when Peter and cisco was fighting.Woozy face Weary face #LHHNY

Peter Gunz, Cisco, & Rich still on here fighting? 😑 #LHHNY pic.twitter.com/5KduqeD6fv — 〰️ Տհմց Ɑѵҽɾվ 〰️ (@Badu1zm) March 10, 2020 The Creep Squad used to be thick as thieves. Cheating a**, misogynist thieves. Now to see them break up? It’s like a single tear falls down our cheeks. Where were you when the Creep Squad broke up? @Badu1zm: Peter Gunz, Cisco, & Rich still on here fighting? Expressionless face #LHHNY

Lmao what yall NOT about to do is shame Amina for sleeping at Cisco crib when we ALL watched Peter use her as an air bnb for YEARS. That nigga wasn't in love HE WAS HOMELESS #LHHNY pic.twitter.com/oeBn9c8Pd3 — Carielle (@CountessOfJi) March 10, 2020 Let’s also not forget that Amina was giving Peter a place to stay when he had absolutely nothing. Nothing at all. Now he wants to talk about where SHE sleeps? Tuh. @CountessOfJi: Lmao what yall NOT about to do is shame Amina for sleeping at Cisco crib when we ALL watched Peter use her as an air bnb for YEARS. That n**** wasn’t in love HE WAS HOMELESS #LHHNY

#LHHNY

Amina was Peter's wife who he kept CHEATING on, get it right Rich and stop being messy! pic.twitter.com/HryrU3W0Zg — CaptnOfDaCooLKidz😎 (@ICanOnlyBeChino) March 10, 2020 Why does Rich think it’s okay to even report to Peter what Amina is doing? He cheated on her so damn much it was part of his lifestyle. Rich really been messy all season and needs to chill. @ICanOnlyBeChino: #LHHNY

Amina was Peter’s wife who he kept CHEATING on, get it right Rich and stop being messy!

Rich: "…when you're gonna tell this man Amina stayed with you, last superbowl!?" Peter:#LHHNY pic.twitter.com/agMkvgpJR9 — Unknown Beauty 🦄 (@2beAbeauty) March 10, 2020 @2beAbeauty: Rich: “…when you’re gonna tell this man Amina stayed with you, last superbowl!?” Peter: #LHHNY Peter: "…if ya baby momz was in town…" Cisco:#LHHNY pic.twitter.com/Dp4Wld1rMw — Unknown Beauty 🦄 (@2beAbeauty) March 10, 2020 @2beAbeauty: Peter: “…if ya baby momz was in town…” Cisco: #LHHNY Point of order: Peter previously smashed. There’s something about that, “you know I can” that brought Cisco to tears/anger immediately. Spill the tea #LHHNY https://t.co/ShcYHl30v8 — Lindz Domminigue (@its_lindz) March 10, 2020 @its_lindz: Point of order: Peter previously smashed. There’s something about that, “you know I can” that brought Cisco to tears/anger immediately. Spill the tea #LHHNY

Continue Slideshow