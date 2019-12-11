VH1Unveiled: Tara Wallace Talks Motherhood, Acting, Designing, And Crazy Relationship With Peter Gunz [Video]

Tara Wallace Appearance on ‘VH1: Unveiled’

Tara Wallace has been through a LOT in her time as a public figure and even more when the cameras aren’t rolling.

That said, she’s still her doing her thing and finding success on her own terms as an actor, designer, and most importantly, mother.

Tara chopped it up with VH1’s Unveiled and talked about her journey and how she balances all the things going on in her life in addition to her insane Love & Hip-Hop storyline with Peter Gunz.

God bless her.