R&Baaae: Jazmine Sullivan’s Hottest Instagram Slayyys

Jazmine Sullivan's Hottest Instagram Slayyys
Our FAVE R&Baddie Jazmine Sullivan is steadily evolving into one of Instagram‘s most stylish celebs who slayyys effortlessly without a care in her carefully curated world.
Whyyy she’s STILL so slept-on in today’s flimsy falsetto’d industry, we may never know, but she’s quite possibly the dopest pure singer in R&B who keeps her foot on the gram’s neck.
At this point, all we can do is continue to stan, support her budding acting career (see: “Godfather Of Harlem) and continue to stalk her Instagram feed until she finally blesses us with another long-awaited album.
Hit the flip for Jazmine Sullivan’s hottest Instagram slayyys (so far).
“I’m a work in progress… but thank God I’m not where I used to be”- Jazmine continues to level up and we love to see it.
“Did y’all catch me on Godfather of Harlem last night? I was out supporting @marquette21 fashion show so I missed it! But make sure u subscribe to @epix to watch every week! Amazing cast and @therealswizzz produced the music” – make sure you stream “Godfather of Harlem” exclusively on Epix if you haven’t already.
“@tylerperry ur such an inspiration!!! I was just honored to be in the number, amongst so much greatness! Thank u for always making space for me… for US!! Congrats on yet another ground breaking accomplishment!! Love and appreciate u so deep” – Jazmine didn’t have to slay like she did at Tyler’s now legendary event.
“Thanks Dallas pride! Everybody was so kind! Much love” – she looks amazing in every color, pattern and hue. A true fashion queen.
“@essencefest it was real!! Thanks @mcdonalds and #blackandpositivelygolden for having me this year!!!” – one of her best looks. Ever.
“32! Thank you all for the bday wishes and love! As always I appreciate u taking time out to think of me! I know ur lives are busy and sometimes even hard.. so to make posts, send gifts or even write a comment is humbling. Thank you!Love you all” – whew, a true beauty. Just stunning.
“good times w good people! @kingtroi @itsalisajoe Happy bday @lady_tre34. We celebrated the hell outta 32” – Jazmine clearly invented 32nd birthdays.
“Just a regular degular shmegular from philly! Gm y’all!! Have a wonderful day” – nothing regular schmegular about you, boo.
“Did something special today!! Thanks to my glam// styling: @kingtroi mua: @beautemua hair stylist: @hair4kicks unit by: @nbeauty” – it’s safe to say her glam squad is ELITE.
