R&Baaae: Jazmine Sullivan’s Hottest Instagram Slayyys

Our FAVE R&Baddie Jazmine Sullivan is steadily evolving into one of Instagram‘s most stylish celebs who slayyys effortlessly without a care in her carefully curated world.

Whyyy she’s STILL so slept-on in today’s flimsy falsetto’d industry, we may never know, but she’s quite possibly the dopest pure singer in R&B who keeps her foot on the gram’s neck.

At this point, all we can do is continue to stan, support her budding acting career (see: “Godfather Of Harlem) and continue to stalk her Instagram feed until she finally blesses us with another long-awaited album.

Hit the flip for Jazmine Sullivan’s hottest Instagram slayyys (so far).