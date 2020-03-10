Netflix Announces New Deal With John Boyega's UpperRoom Productions
Are You Here For It?! Netflix Announces New Deal With John Boyega’s UpperRoom Productions For ‘West And East African’ Films
- By Bossip Staff
Netflix just announced a new partnership with John Boyega’s production company, UpperRoom Productions, for the development of non-English language films “with a focus on West and East Africa.”
The Rise of Skywalker star praised Netflix as he announced the deal, calling them a platform with a vision that complements his own.
“I am thrilled to partner with Netflix to develop a slate of non-English language feature films focused on African stories and my team and I are excited to develop original material,” he wrote. “We are proud to grow this arm of our business with a company that shares our vision.”
