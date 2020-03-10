Are You Here For It?! Netflix Announces New Deal With John Boyega’s UpperRoom Productions For ‘West And East African’ Films

Netflix Announces New Deal With John Boyega's UpperRoom Productions

Netflix just announced a new partnership with John Boyega’s production company, UpperRoom Productions, for the development of non-English language films “with a focus on West and East Africa.”

The Rise of Skywalker star praised Netflix as he announced the deal, calling them a platform with a vision that complements his own.

“I am thrilled to partner with Netflix to develop a slate of non-English language feature films focused on African stories and my team and I are excited to develop original material,” he wrote. “We are proud to grow this arm of our business with a company that shares our vision.”

 

This new deal, which was announced on Tuesday, is set to include projects with stories, cast, crew, characters, mythology, literary properties, and screenplays focused on West and East Africa. Netflix’s VP of International Film, David Kosse, explained that the new partnership allows for the streaming platform to strengthen their investment in African content creators.

“Africa has a rich history in storytelling,” Kosse said. “And for Netflix, this partnership with John and UpperRoom presents an opportunity to further our investment in the continent while bringing unique African stories to our members both in Africa and around the world.”

Boyega’s UpperRoom Productions first co-production Pacific Rim: Uprising back in 2018. The company describes its aim as built on a commitment to “sourcing stories and creating content” that will inspire audiences to see the world through “a new lens.”

