Are You Here For It?! Netflix Announces New Deal With John Boyega’s UpperRoom Productions For ‘West And East African’ Films

Netflix just announced a new partnership with John Boyega’s production company, UpperRoom Productions, for the development of non-English language films “with a focus on West and East Africa.”

The Rise of Skywalker star praised Netflix as he announced the deal, calling them a platform with a vision that complements his own.

“I am thrilled to partner with Netflix to develop a slate of non-English language feature films focused on African stories and my team and I are excited to develop original material,” he wrote. “We are proud to grow this arm of our business with a company that shares our vision.”

I am thrilled to announce that my production company, UpperRoom Productions, will be partnering with Netflix International, to develop a slate of non English feature films. https://t.co/n0xUlLqRaO — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) March 10, 2020