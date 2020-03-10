Wendy Williams Rips Into Nicki Minaj For Marrying A Registered Sex Offender: “You’ve Ruined Everything About What Your Brand Could Be” [Video]

Nicki Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, has been in the headlines a lot recently after being arrested over failing to register as a sex offender in the state of California. Now, Wendy Williams is using her platform to scold the rapper for even marrying him in the first place.

At the tail end of her show on Tuesday, Williams laments over the fact that she ran out of time on the show to cover a story about Nicki Minaj’s husband (who she mistakenly refers to as her brother, but later corrects, adding that Minaj’s brother isn’t too great of a guy, either).

She goes on to tell the Queens native that she’s going to cover the story first thing tomorrow morning, but gives fans a preview of what she has to say on the matter.

“Let me tell you something Nicki,” Wendy began. “You should have never married him. Because now, you’ve ruined everything about what your brand could be, again. You’re never gonna stand a chance when you’re with a man who pulls a knife at rape-point…a molester. A registered sex offender, who wasn’t even registered. You’re never going to stand a chance with John Q. Public, because there’s only one thing worse than touching children, and pulling knives: and that’s murder. By the way, he did go to jail for manslaughter.” She finished her rant by saying, “Oh, I think I just did the story!”

