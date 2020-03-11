No Chill: Shannon Sharpe Brings GOAT Mask & Hennessy Back To Recap LeBron’s Winning Weekend [Video]

Shannon Sharpe Brings The GOAT Mask & Hennessy To Admire LeBron

Shannon Sharpe is back in rare form after his favorite player LeBron James’s back to back wins against The Milwaukee Bucks and the Los Angeles Clippers.

This past weekend was definitely LeBron’s biggest test to date and he came out more than victorious, earning the Lakers their first playoff spot in seven years–plus, he came out on top in matchups against two of his biggest competitors in the league, Kawhi Leonard and Giannis Antetokounmpo. This also marks the first time The Lakers have beat the Clippers all season after two losses last year.

As soon as yesterday’s episode of Undisputed hit the airwaves, Shannon was in his seat with his signature LeBron look. He rocked his GOAT mask (an actual goat head, but of course, he’s referencing LeBron James being the Greatest Of All Time) and an apron to signal that it would be a long show for his LeBron-hating co-host, Skip Bayless. If you’re wondering why he chooses to wear the apron and his “Chef Shay” hate, it was to show that LeBron cooked both teams that stood in his way and it’s only the appetizer compared to what’s to come.

Of course, Skip couldn’t give LeBron the praise he very clearly earned throughout those games, and instead, he blamed the Clippers’ loss on Paul George, while blaming the Bucks not having another star player for the reason they lost. Hopefully, one day down the road, Skip will let his LeBron hating ways go and give credit where it’s due. Until then, enjoy Shannon destroying Skip and his old ways in this video below.