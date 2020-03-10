Alexis Skyy Tearfully Reveals She Was A Victim Of Sex Slavery & More In #LHHATL Super Trailer [Video]

The Love and Hip Hop super trailer’s here and people are stunned by the stories, especially Alexis Skyy’s shocking reveal. The 25-year-old model speaks for the first time in the 5 minutes and 42 seconds preview about her traumatic experience being sex trafficked at only 15-years-old.

Of course, you will have to watch the full episodes when the show premieres but Alexis elaborated on her triggering past on her personal IG account for viewers who are curious about what she is going to speak about.

LHHATL this season is a really BIG season for me, for the first time EVER…in my life… I’m opening up about my tramatic human trafficking experience I went thru as a little girl…!!! l never in my life, planned on saying anything UNTIL one day, I mention part of it & SO SO SO MANY young girls reached out to me about them currently going thru the same thing & having similar stories!!! It’s so sad & so important you talk to, love, guide & caress your children!!

Everyday I’m attacked, judged & accused of lying… all because, I’ve never spoke on my story before, but what nobody knows is, I still to this day haven’t told my mom, my grandmother or none of my immediate family!!! I been so afraid for many years to talk about any of it, specifically in fear of a possible revenge, harassment & lord knows what else!!

I was only 15 years old when I was kidnapped & forced into human trafficking by a guy 20 years older than me!! Every single day.. for 2 months… he would beat on me, threaten to kill me, my family & etc!!! Multiple times he held a loaded gun to my face, abused & raped me!! Also forcing me to have sexual intercourse who would pay!!! It’s so much shyt I’ve been thru as a young girl that nobody knows!! This season will be the first time my mother, dad & all my other family will hear about this!!!

For so many years I didn’t know how to tell my family about this!! But after hearing so many stories similar to my own, I gotta be a role model to these young girls!! If it’s something I can say or do that will help or save some of these girls from making the mistakes I did & help bring awareness to the danger these girls face… I HAVE to face my fears!!! I was a very young girl who was taken advantage of & abused. Many nights I just knew the end was near… but by the grace of god I was saved & rescued from this man, from a guy I’ve never been able to see again or thank!! 🙏🏽😔 I don’t really wanna speak too much on it right now because I really want you all to tune into #LHHATL & get to understand me so much more! Understand my pain, my growth, & what I been thru… ❤️🙏🏽 I wanna give a HUGE thank u to Stef, Mona, Paris, Jacinda.