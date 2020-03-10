From Roddy Ricch To Dom Kennedy: Megan Thee Stallion Creates The Playlist Of Her Life [Video]

Megan Thee Stallion has been in the headlines a lot recently for a myriad of reasons. The first was the legal trouble surrounding her dispute with her record label, 1501, following her announcement that CEO Carl Crawford was trying to block her from releasing new music. After a few days of back and forth, the rapper got a temporary restraining order against the label and was able to release music without the powers that be stopping her. That same week, she released her latest project, SUGA, along with a music video for her single, “B.I.T.C.H.”

While Megan’s been feeding the streets with music for a while now, it goes without saying that she also listens to music that she didn’t make. The Houston hottie stopped by Teen Vogue recently to talk about what she likes to listen to in her free time by making the Playlist of Her Life.

Included on this playlist is her own track, “Cash S**t,” Drake’s “No Guidance,” “Owner” by Dexta Daps, “High Fashion” by Roddy Ricch, Lil Wayne’s “Every Girl,” Dom Kennedy’s “Dream To Me,” and more. If you want to see what Megan Thee Stallion listens to–beside her own music–check out the video down below to see for yourself: