SUGA SZN: Megan Thee Stallion Drops Her Project ‘SUGA’ & Music Video For Her Single, “B.I.T.C.H.” [Video]

After label troubles plagued her entire week and dominated headlines, Megan Thee Stallion not only successfully released a project, but she’s giving fans a new music video, too.

Shortly after expressing concerns that she was being blocked from dropping music by her label, Meg announced her project SUGA seemingly out of the blue. Even though Carl Crawford and 1501 tried once again to stop the EP from coming out, that didn’t stop the rapper from giving the people what they really want once the clock hit 12:00am early Friday morning.

SUGA’s nine tracks include features from Kehlani and Gunna, and some seriously stacked production credits from The Neptunes, Timbaland, J-White, and even Megan herself. The project also includes the critically acclaimed single, “B.I.T.C.H,” which made its live debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Along with SUGA, Thee Stallion also decided to drop a music video for the aforementioned single. Directed by Eif Rivera, the visual shows Megan’s alter ego, Tina Snow, giving her new alter ego, SUGA, advice on how to be “that bi**h.” Unsurprisingly, the Houston native embraces SUGA in all her glory as she spits the lyrics to “B.I.T.C.H” in a dominatrix fit with her girls all around her.

Check out the music video for “B.I.T.C.H” down below and listen to SUGA in its entirety over here.