Megan Thee Stallion Says Carl Crawford, J. Prince & Label 1501 Are Threatening Her Online (Exclusive)

Megan Thee Stallion said that her record label is behind an online smear campaign and are hell-bent on ruining her career.

The rapper from Houston filed court papers this week in her civil fraud case against 1501 Certified Entertainment and its head Carl Crawford, accusing the label of trying to use social media to threaten her and damage her rep.

This week, the “Big Ole Freak” artist filed a motion for a restraining order against 1501 and Crawford to force the release of new music this week. She said that 1501 gave her a bad record contract, is jealous of her management deal with Roc Nation and 1501’s associates have been threatening her and her team on social media.

Roc Nation exec Geetanjali Grace Iyer bolstered Megan’s claims in a sworn affidavit, saying someone from 1501 leaked a pic of Meg’s mugshot from an arrest years ago to humiliate her and said that unknown people have been leaving threatening messages on Megan’s Insta, like “See you at the next show!” according to the court papers, which were obtained by BOSSIP.

Iyer said that Crawford’s partner, Southern rap impresario J. Prince, threatened Megan over the Roc Nation deal, saying that this was “just the beginning,” according to court papers. Iyer said Crawford and J. Prince are straight up trying to destroy her career.

Crawford has denied Megan’s allegations.

Megan’s producer, “Lil Ju,” said in an affidavit that he used to work for 1501 making beats but recently left the label.

A judge sided with Megan and issued the order and upheld it when 1501 and Crawford tried to get it thrown out. And the judge must have gotten the message about the social media intimidation because Megan’s restraining order specifically states that neither side can harass or threaten one another online.

Megan’s music is set for release this Friday.