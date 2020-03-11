NeNe Alleges Gregg Had ‘Inappropriate Conversations’ With Ex-Employee–But Has SHE Actually Been Caught Creepin’?!

This. is. a. mess.

NeNe Leakes’ marriage is the subject of headlines today amid rumors surrounding her husband, an ex-employee and a possible affair—on NeNe’s part. During season 11 of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta”, viewers saw NeNe admit that her marriage was in a tumultuous place, in part because of her struggles to be a caretaker during Gregg’s cancer battle. Interestingly enough, she also asked fans their opinions about a spouse speaking to one of their employees without their knowledge.

“Asking 4 a friend since y’all know EVERYTHING,” said NeNe on Twitter.

U find out ur husband/boyfriend been talkin on the phone regularly to 1 of ur female employees as “just a friend” but u had no knowledge of it, did he cross any lines? Askin 4 a friend since y’all know EVERYTHING (but he said, we never talked sex! I just needed some1 to talk 2 — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) June 26, 2019

It turns out, that tweet was indeed about Gregg and there’s a looong story about it.

NeNe was a recent guest on Angela Yee’s “Lip Service” podcast and admitted that she caught her husband having “inappropriate conversations” with one of the former employees at her Swagg boutique in Maryland.

According to NeNe, she hired a woman named Juanita to be her store manager and noted that she was “Gregg’s type” but ultimately thought nothing of it. Later, when Juanita and another employee got into an argument during a staff meeting, the employee blurted out Juanita’s secret; “‘How about you and Mr. Gregg be Facetiming and talking?’” said the scorned employee in front of NeNe.

That’s when NeNe said she called Gregg on speaker and the drama erupted.

“‘You been talking to Juanita?’ said NeNe. And he said, ‘NO! I ain’t never talked to her! You’ve gotta be kidding me!’” she said. “I was like, ‘Okay, you have. Bye.’”

Juanita’s phone then beeped soon after NeNe hung up, clearly showing that Gregg was texting her about the situation. NeNe said Gregg ultimately admitted to talking to Juanita but said their conversations were platonic and never about sex.

According to Gregg, NeNe “wasn’t available to talk to” so that’s why he had what could be called an “emotional affair.” That lead to NeNe not speaking to him for MONTHS and Juanita being fired.

“I stopped speaking to him,” she said. “I didn’t speak to him for a couple months in the house. I was like, let’s just go past each other. How dare you?”

Still, there’s a bit more to this story. A rumor has surfaced that while Gregg might have been having an “emotional affair”, NeNe might have been having a physical one….

