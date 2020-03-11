Messy Beef: Ariana Fletcher & MoneyBagg Yo’s Baby Mama Juiccy Catfight Over “Copycat” Posts

Instagram model Ari Fletcher seems to have some major unresolved issues with the mother of her boyfriend Money Bagg Yo’s child. The two ladies were going at it on social media yesterday after Ari accused her of being a copy cat.

Juiccy, who has a daughter with Money Bagg, seemingly posted up a similar IG story video to Ari’s and that’s when things went left. Both of the women decided to post videos of themselves during bath time with their kids. Ari did it first.

After the post went up, Ari expressed that Juiccy was “obsessed” with her and being a copy cat bath taker.

To be obsessed with a ni**a to the point you start copying his new b*tch is just scary. Let it go b*tch, damn.

Does this look like Juiccy was copying Ari here? Swipe to see the videos and Juiccy’s response to Ari.

Previously, Ari had accused Alexis Skyy of being a copy cat IG model. Get it together, ladies!