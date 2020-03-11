The Breakfast Club: Kimbella Talks Dealing With Juelz’ Jail Sentence, Beef With Yandy & More [Video]

Longtime Love & Hip Hop star Kimbella is the latest celebrity to stop by The Breakfast Club for an interview.

It goes without saying that this conversation revolved heavily around her husband. In March 2018, Juelz Santana, was arrested after security found a loaded gun and oxycodone pills in his carry-on bag at Newark Liberty International Airport. He fled the scene in a taxi, leaving behind his drivers’ license and two bags before ultimately turning himself in. He originally faced over 10 years in prison, but eventually struck a plea deal. According to Kimbella, he’ll be home this summer.

While he’s been away, the reality star also took it upon herself to release some music Santana has had in the stash. In this interview, she talks about his new music and why she decided to put it out, the difficulties of overcoming addiction–especially in a relationship, the cheating rumors that have been plaguing her relationship with Juelz for a long time, and more. She also talks about the state of her relationship with Yandy, which we’ve watched play out throughout this latest season of Love & Hip Hop.

Check out the interview for yourself down below to hear what she has to say: