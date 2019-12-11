Melody King: Roddy Rich Talks Kendrick Lamar, Nipsey Hussle & New Album On The Breakfast Club [Video]

Roddy Rich Talks Kendrick Lamar, Nipsey Hussle & New Album The Breakfast Club

Roddy Rich is another fresh face dominating the hip-hop gang straight from the west coast. The LA native has had a prolific freshman year. He blessed the cover of XXL’s freshman class issue and might be the MVP of the cover. He’s dominating radio from summer 2018 with his hit “Die Young” all the way until now with his hit featuring DJ Mustard “Balling”. Roddy is even Grammy-nominated with his mentor and friend the late Nipsey Hussle for their effort “Racks In The Middle”. Roddy was one of the artists that Nipsey Hussle would be seen with and wholeheartedly supported in their come up.

Recently Roddy dropped his debut album “Please Excuse Me For Being Anti-Social” and dropped by The Breakfast Club this week to promote the project. During his stop, Roddy talked with Charlamange The God & Dj Envy about several different topics you might not expect from a newer hiphop artist.

He explains in the interview his recent Instagram post with Kendrick Lamar and that he linked up not to try and get a feature but to get real life advice on becoming popular and how to invest. Roddy cites knowing Kendrick not coming out of the house much let him know he was a person he could consult for advice that wouldn’t lie. This is pretty accurate, no one who stays out the way is going to pop up to lie to you or steer you wrong. The interview also touches on his pain about the loss of Nipsey Hussle due to gun violence in Roddy and Nip’s home state of California. Roddy cites Nipsey as one of the few real people and reveals when he learned of his passing and how he coped with the loss.

You can watch the interview in its entirety below.