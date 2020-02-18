LHHNY: Kimbella And Yandy Tried To Fight Each Other And Internet Chaos Ensued

Kimbella And Yandy Scrap

Kimbella has really been looking all the fool this season of LHHNY. She’s been really trying to prove that she and Chrissy are besties, despite the most memorable a$$ whooping in reality TV history. At the same time, though, she is drudging up drama with Yandy over that very same fight.

It all came to a head this week with the two charging at one another and looking ready for a real fight.

"I came… ready to fight." 🤷🏾🤷🏾🤷🏾 Yandy is CERTAINLY not ready to forgive. #LHHNY pic.twitter.com/f4Gxd0plTd — Love & Hip Hop (@loveandhiphop) February 18, 2020

Twitter has absolutely chosen a side as Kimbella seems to be really tripping. What do you think? Hit the flip to see the chaos.