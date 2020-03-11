The Testimony Will Be Televised: Watch The Trailer For UMC’s Spiritual New Series “Behind Her Faith” [VIDEO]

God is Good all the time… right?! TV is full of negative content ranging from vapid to violent, but UMC is set to premiere their new spiritual docu-series “Behind Her Faith” on March 26 which taps into the spiritual journeys of four successful women in entertainment.

Executive Produced by “Insecure’s” Jay Ellis and featuring Niecy Nash, Aisha Hinds, Essence Atkins, and Angelica Nwandu (founder of The Shade Room) the series was created by Paula Bryant-Ellis (an amazing director who happens to be Jay’s mom. Check out the trailer below:

Based on the trailer, whose journey do you think most mirrors your own?

BEHIND HER FAITH is a docuseries where each episode focuses on a leading woman in the entertainment / media industry as she talks about the most difficult moments in her life and how she overcame them to ultimately become successful through her commitment to her faith. Some of the stories they share have never been told before!

BEHIND HER FAITH premieres Thursday, March 26th on the AMC Networks streaming service, UMC (www.UMC.tv).

Will you be watching?