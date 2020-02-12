Watch The Trailer For UMC’s New Original Series “Stuck With You” [Video]

Timon Kyle Durrett Stars In New UMC Series

Thursday, February 13, UMC – the first streaming service for Black TV and film – will premiere the first episode of its latest original series, STUCK WITH YOU. Just in time for Valentine’s day, the series stars “Queen Sugar’s” Timon Kyle Durrett and “Love Is_” and “K.C. Undercover” star Tammy Townsend as a celebrity couple who to the world, are the face of #RelationshipGoals, but in real life…not so much.

The six-episode relationship dramedy also stars former Danity Kane member D. Woods, AJ Johnson (Baby Boy, House Party), Terrance Green (“Step Up: High Water”) and more.

Check out the trailer below:

Will you be watching?